The New England Patriots Prepare to Face the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots are gearing up to take on their AFC East rival, the Buffalo Bills, at Gillette Stadium. This matchup has not been kind to the Patriots in recent history, as they have only won one out of their last seven games against the Bills. A loss in this game would bring the Patriots’ season record to 1-6.

To catch all the action, here is the broadcast information for Sunday’s game:

– Kickoff: Sunday, Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET

– Stadium: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

– Broadcast: CBS, WBZ-TV Channel 4, RTL in Germany

– Live stream: NFL+, YouTube/YouTube TV (via NFL Sunday Ticket), Paramount+

– Mobile: Patriots app, NFL app, SiriusXM app

– Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub, SiriusXM (New England: 229, Buffalo: 387)

– Odds: Patriots +8.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

– SB Nation Affiliate: Buffalo Rumblings

For those unable to watch the game live, Pats Pulpit, a trusted source for Patriots news, will have updates and a live in-game tracker available online. Be sure to check back regularly for the latest news, rumors, and analysis.

In addition to their website, Pats Pulpit will also provide updates and analysis on social media. Follow them on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for even more coverage. Brian Hines and Taylor Kyles, reporters for Pats Pulpit, will be reporting live from Foxborough on Sunday and throughout the season.

As the Patriots face a tough divisional opponent, fans will be eagerly watching to see if their team can turn their luck around against the Bills. It will be an exciting matchup to witness at Gillette Stadium.

Sources:

– Broadcast information: CBS, WBZ-TV Channel 4, RTL in Germany

– Live stream: NFL+, YouTube/YouTube TV (via NFL Sunday Ticket), Paramount+

– Mobile access: Patriots app, NFL app, SiriusXM app

– Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub, SiriusXM (New England: 229, Buffalo: 387)

– Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

– SB Nation Affiliate: Buffalo Rumblings