Patriot Season 1 Streaming: Watch & Stream Online via Amazon Prime Video

Are you looking for a new show to watch online? If so, you should check out Patriot Season 1. Created Steven Conrad, this comedy-drama series follows the life of undercover intelligence officer John Tavner. The first season, which consists of 10 episodes, was released in September 2015 and ran until February 2017. If you’re wondering where you can watch Patriot Season 1 online, we have all the details for you.

Patriot Season 1 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. This popular streaming service offers a wide range of shows and movies for you to enjoy, including other hits like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, and Fleabag. To watch Patriot Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video, simply follow these steps:

1. Go to Amazon Prime Video.

2. Select “Sign in” and “Create your Amazon account” if you don’t already have one.

3. Sign up for a Prime Video membership.

Amazon Prime is a paid service that provides fast shipping and exclusive sales on products. Prime Video is included with a Prime membership, but you can also subscribe to Prime Video separately if you prefer.

Patriot Season 1 follows John Tavner as he goes undercover as a mid-level employee at a Milwaukee industrial piping firm to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. The series is known for its dark humor and gripping political drama.

Please note that the availability of streaming services may change over time. The information provided here was accurate at the time of writing.

