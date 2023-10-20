How to Watch Week 8 College Football Games Involving Patriot League Teams

If you’re a fan of college football and want to catch all the action from Week 8, specifically the games involving teams from the Patriot League, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how you can watch all three games:

1. Lafayette Leopards at Holy Cross Crusaders:

– Date/Time: Saturday, October 21, at 1:00 PM ET

– TV: ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

2. Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Bucknell Bison:

– Date/Time: Saturday, October 21, at 1:00 PM ET

– TV: ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

3. Colgate Raiders at Georgetown Hoyas:

– Date/Time: Saturday, October 21, at 3:00 PM ET

– TV: ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

To watch these games, you can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+. Both platforms offer college football coverage throughout the season, so you can enjoy all the games from the comfort of your own home.

Please note that the information provided is subject to change, so it’s always a good idea to check the schedule and TV listings closer to the game day.

So, grab your snacks and get ready to cheer for your favorite Patriot League teams as they battle it out on the field. Don’t miss any of the exciting college football action this season.

Definitions:

– ESPN+: A streaming service that offers live sports coverage, including college football games.

– Fubo: A streaming service that provides access to various sports channels, including college football networks.

