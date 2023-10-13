The Week 7 College Football Schedule: Patriot League Games

The Week 7 college football schedule is packed with exciting games, including four matchups featuring schools from the Patriot League. Whether you’re a fan of the Georgetown Hoyas, Lehigh Mountain Hawks, Dartmouth Big Green, Colgate Raiders, Bucknell Bison, Cornell Big Red, Fordham Rams, or Stony Brook Seawolves, this weekend promises plenty of thrilling moments.

To catch all the action, there are different options for viewing these games. The Georgetown Hoyas at Lehigh Mountain Hawks game will be live-streamed on ESPN+. The Dartmouth Big Green at Colgate Raiders and Bucknell Bison at Cornell Big Red games will also be available for live streaming on ESPN+. Finally, the Fordham Rams at Stony Brook Seawolves game will be shown on FloSports.

If you want to watch college football all season long, you can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+. These platforms will provide you with access to a wide range of games and coverage throughout the season.

So, whether you prefer watching red-zone opportunities, two-minute drills, or goal-line stands, the Week 7 college football schedule has something for everyone. Don’t miss out on the excitement and be sure to tune in to your favorite games.

Definitions:

– Patriot League: A collegiate athletic conference in the United States, comprising schools from the Northeastern region.

– ESPN+: A streaming service that provides access to live sports events, original shows, documentaries, and more.

– FloSports: A streaming platform specializing in live sports. It offers coverage of various sporting events and competitions.

Sources:

– ESPN+: https://www.espn.com/watch/

– FloSports: https://www.flosports.tv/

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.