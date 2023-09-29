How to Watch Patriot League College Football Games in Week 5

Tanya King

The college football season is in full swing, and Week 5 brings us five exciting games featuring teams from the Patriot League. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just looking for some thrilling sports action, we’ve got you covered with the information on how to watch these games.

Here are the matchups for Week 5:

  1. Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Monmouth Hawks – Saturday, September 30, 1:00 PM ET – Live stream on FloSports (available on Fubo)
  2. Fordham Rams at Georgetown Hoyas – Saturday, September 30, 2:00 PM ET – Live stream on ESPN+
  3. Colgate Raiders at Cornell Big Red – Saturday, September 30, 2:00 PM ET – Live stream on ESPN+
  4. Bucknell Bison at Lafayette Leopards – Saturday, September 30, 3:30 PM ET – Live stream on ESPN+
  5. Harvard Crimson vs. Holy Cross Crusaders – Saturday, September 30, 5:00 PM ET – Live stream on ESPN+

If you want to catch all the exciting Patriot League football action this season, make sure to sign up for Fubo and ESPN+. These streaming platforms will ensure that you don’t miss your favorite teams in action.

So mark your calendars, set your alarms, and get ready for a weekend full of intense college football games. Let’s root for our favorite teams and enjoy the thrill of the game!

Definitions:
Patriot League – A collegiate athletic conference comprising of 10 private institutions located in the Northeastern United States, primarily known for academic excellence.
Live Stream – A method of transmitting or receiving content over the internet in real-time, allowing users to watch events or activities as they happen.
ESPN+ – A streaming service offered ESPN that provides subscribers with access to live sports events, original shows, documentaries, and more.

Sources: Data Skrive

