Is the Baltimore Ravens’ Success Dependent on Joe Burrow’s Injury?

While the Cincinnati Bengals may still be reeling from the loss of their star quarterback Joe Burrow due to a wrist injury, it seems that their frustration has spilled over onto social media. Following the Bengals’ defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, there was a heated exchange between linebackers Patrick Queen and Germaine Pratt on Twitter.

In response to a comment from FS1 host Skip Bayless about the Ravens’ performance, Pratt insinuated that their success was solely a result of Burrow’s injury. Queen quickly fired back, reminding Pratt that their defense was still outplayed regardless of the circumstances surrounding their opponent’s quarterback.

The emotional exchange between the players is understandable, considering the Bengals’ loss of Burrow for the season. Pratt’s comments may have been an attempt to protect his team’s pride in the face of a challenging defeat. However, it is difficult for him to make a case for the Bengals’ defensive performance. Allowing a season-high 34 points and surrendering over 400 yards for the third time in four games raises concerns about their ability to compete.

In contrast, the Ravens have managed to bounce back strongly from their recent loss to the Cleveland Browns. They have scored over 30 points in their last five consecutive games, which ties their franchise record. With an 8-3 record, they now have an opportunity to claim the top spot in the AFC standings if the Kansas City Chiefs falter in their upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

While it may be tempting to attribute the Ravens’ success solely to Burrow’s absence, it is important to acknowledge the talent and resilience of their entire team. The Ravens’ performance is a testament to their ability to adapt and find success even in the face of adversity.

FAQ:

1. Why did the exchange between Patrick Queen and Germaine Pratt occur?

The exchange occurred on social media following the Bengals’ loss to the Ravens, with Pratt suggesting that the Ravens’ success was dependent on Joe Burrow’s injury.

2. How have the Bengals performed defensively?

The Bengals have struggled defensively, allowing a season-high 34 points and giving up over 400 yards in three of their last four games.

3. Are the Baltimore Ravens reliant on Joe Burrow’s injury for their success?

While Burrow’s injury may have had an impact on their recent matchup, the Ravens’ success can be attributed to the talent and resilience of their entire team.

Sources: [ESPN](https://www.espn.com) [NFL.com](https://www.nfl.com)