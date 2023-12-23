Patrick Mahomes Frustrated with Offsides Call in Chiefs’ Loss

Summary: Patrick Mahomes, the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, expressed his frustration with a controversial offsides call during their 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Mahomes, who was previously named the NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP, voiced his disappointment in the call, emphasizing that it changed the outcome of the game. The Chiefs, who are currently leading in the AFC West with an 8-5 record, have experienced back-to-back losses and aim to bounce back in their upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

In a recent game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, a critical offsides call sparked intense frustration from Patrick Mahomes. Despite the Chiefs’ position at the top of the AFC West with an 8-5 record, Mahomes was visibly distraught on the sidelines during the final moments of their 20-17 loss.

Mahomes addressed the controversial call in a post-game interview. He acknowledged that Kadarius Toney was “barely” over the line of scrimmage but highlighted his disappointment with the referee’s decision. The star quarterback emphasized that the call had a significant impact on the game’s outcome, stating, “It’s tough.”

Chiefs’ coach Andy Reid echoed Mahomes’ sentiments, expressing discontent with the officials’ failure to warn them about Toney’s offside positioning. Reid commented that such lapses the referees were “embarrassing” for the National Football League.

Referee Carl Cheffers defended the call, stating that no warning was necessary due to the severity of Toney’s positioning. However, Mahomes continued his frustration even after the game, venting to the opposing Bills quarterback, Josh Allen.

The Chiefs’ recent losses have contributed to Mahomes’ growing frustration. Their defeat against the Bills follows a 27-19 road loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 13. Additionally, All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce has struggled to reach 100 yards receiving in his last six games, while the team’s wide receivers have made costly mistakes, leading to Mahomes’ increasing disappointment.

The Chiefs now aim to regroup and redirect their frustrations in their upcoming Week 15 game against the struggling New England Patriots, who currently hold a 3-10 record.