Meghan Markle Photos Removed from Co-Star’s Instagram

Photos of Meghan Markle have mysteriously disappeared from her former Suits co-star, Patrick J Adams’ Instagram account. Adams, who played Markle’s love interest on the show, shared several throwback photos from their time on set, including four pictures featuring the Duchess of Sussex.

However, the photos were later deleted, and Adams took to his Instagram Stories to explain the reason behind this move. He expressed his regret for being distracted nostalgia and clarified that he intended to focus on the ongoing fight for fair compensation and protections within the entertainment industry.

This is not the first time Adams has felt compelled to remove photos of Markle. In 2017, he had previously shared a picture of Markle kissing him on the cheek, but it was swiftly taken down. The actor mentioned in an interview that he lives in a world where he must be cautious about sharing anything related to Markle, as innocent moments can easily be misconstrued.

Despite the removal of these photos, it is well-known that Markle and Adams remain good friends. In fact, Adams and his wife even attended Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding in 2018.

