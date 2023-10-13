Remembering Patricia ‘Pat’ J. Passero: A Life Well Lived

Patricia ‘Pat’ J. Passero, a beloved resident of Superior, passed away on October 11, 2023, at Twin Ports Health Services at the age of 74. Born on November 6, 1948, Pat was a lifelong resident of Superior and a cherished member of the community.

Pat attended Superior High School and was a proud member of the first graduating class of 1966. Later in life, she pursued her passion for education and obtained her bachelor’s degree in education from UW-Superior. Pat dedicated many years to her teaching career, including teaching preschool and 5th grade at Cathedral School. In addition to her work in the classroom, she also worked in the group home setting, displaying her deep commitment to helping others.

Outside of her professional life, Pat enjoyed shopping, traveling, crafts, and collecting pigs. However, her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. She was a devoted mother to her daughter Niki Laakso and son Vincent Passero. She is also survived her brother Jerry Laberdie and her grandchildren Grace Laakso, Connor Laakso, and Nicholas Passero. A great-granddaughter is expected to join the family in the near future.

Pat was actively involved in various community organizations, including the Pattison PTA, where she served as president. She was also a member of several teacher organizations and the Red Hat Society. Her dedication to her community and passion for education made a lasting impact on those around her.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the exceptional staff at Twin Ports Health Services for providing Pat with exceptional care during the last years of her life.

Visitation for Pat will be held on October 19th, with a Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of Christ the King Church, officiated Fr. Andrew P. Ricci. She will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery.

In memory of Pat, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Twin Ports Health Services.

Downd Funeral Home, Superior, WI