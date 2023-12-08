Tapping into the Future: PATH Introduces New Fare Payment System

In a groundbreaking move, PATH has unveiled its new Total Access PATH Payment (TAPP) system, introducing a tap-and-go fare payment option for commuters. This new pilot program, set to begin testing on Tuesday morning, aims to provide a more efficient and convenient travel experience for riders.

Five turnstiles equipped with the TAPP technology will be installed at two stations: Journal Square in Jersey City and 33rd Street in Manhattan. Notably, these turnstiles will only accept chip-equipped debit or credit cards, digital wallets, or other compatible payment methods. SmartLink cards, previously used for PATH fares, will not be compatible with the new system.

“This new technology helps create a seamless experience that opens up travel options to more riders,” stated Kevin O’Toole, Port Authority chairman. The TAPP system, once fully implemented, will offer faster, more accessible, and more convenient service to PATH commuters. With this advancement, travelers will no longer need to replenish payment cards, saving them valuable time during their daily commute.

While SmartLink cards and pay-per-ride MetroCards will still be accepted during the initial stage of TAPP implementation, the long-term plan is to phase out these older payment methods. Seth Stein, a spokesperson for PATH, explained that the new equipment will be introduced gradually over a period of 12 to 18 months. This will allow customers ample time to become accustomed to the new system before the older equipment is retired.

The introduction of the TAPP system has been met with enthusiasm commuters and experts alike. Clarelle DeGraffe, general manager and director of PATH, believes that this innovation will greatly enhance the fare payment experience for riders. Zoe Baldwin, the New Jersey director of the Regional Plan Association, also praised the initiative, highlighting the time-saving benefits it offers to regular users and visitors.

With the TAPP system, PATH is paving the way for a more streamlined and user-friendly fare payment process. As we tap into this new era of convenience, commuters can look forward to a smoother and more efficient travel experience on the PATH network.