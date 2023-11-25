Newborn Baby Memes Surface Following World Cup Final Controversy

In the wake of the World Cup final, a new controversy has emerged that has once again ignited a social media firestorm. This time, it involves a series of memes mocking the Indian cricket team. The memes, which were posted on an Australian satire Instagram page called The Betoota Advocate, depict Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and others as newborn babies. The accompanying headline reads, “South Australia Man Gives Birth To World Record 11 Sons.” The image of Australian cricketer Travis Head has been digitally manipulated onto the body of a mother lying in a delivery room.

Unsurprisingly, the derogatory post has drawn heavy criticism from Indian fans, who have flooded the comments section with negative responses. What has made matters worse is that Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins reacted to the memes posting a laughing emoji in the comments. Glenn Maxwell, who scored an impressive 201 not out in the World Cup, and former captain Aaron Finch have also shown their support liking the posts, according to Times Now.

The incident involving Australian cricketer Mitch Marsh and the World Cup trophy has also resurfaced, with many Indian fans expressing their disappointment over the disrespectful gesture. However, there are differing opinions among fans, with some arguing that the Australian team, as deserving winners of the Cup, have the right to celebrate however they see fit, as long as it is within the rules.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who finished with an impressive 24 wickets in seven World Cup matches, spoke out about the controversy. He expressed his hurt upon seeing the photo of Mitch Marsh with his feet on the trophy, stating that the trophy should be lifted on the head and not treated disrespectfully.

Despite their loss in the final, India’s undefeated streak in the World Cup came to an end. The Australian team’s commanding performance, led Travis Head’s century, resulted in their record-extending sixth World Cup title. However, when the victorious Australian team returned home, there was no grand reception awaiting them at the airport.