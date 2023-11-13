FAQ: Finding Official Information from the Saudi General Directorate of Passports

Is there an official WhatsApp account for the Saudi General Directorate of Passports?

No, the Saudi General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has recently clarified that it does not have an official account on WhatsApp to serve beneficiaries. It is important to be cautious of any unofficial accounts that claim to provide services on behalf of the Jawazat through social networking sites.

What cautionary measures should be taken?

The Jawazat emphasizes the importance of obtaining information and news solely from its official sources. These sources include their verified social media channels and official website. It is crucial to rely on these credible sources to ensure the accuracy and legitimacy of the information received.

How can beneficiaries communicate with the Saudi General Directorate of Passports?

Beneficiaries are encouraged to utilize the multiple channels provided the Jawazat. They can communicate directly with the directorate and receive prompt responses to their inquiries through official channels, such as their website’s contact form, email, or telephone helpline.

Why is it important to rely on official sources?

Relying on official sources is essential to avoid falling victim to scams or misinformation. Unofficial accounts on social networking sites might have malicious intentions and could potentially deceive unsuspecting individuals. By retrieving information directly from the official sources, individuals can rest assured that the information received is accurate and in compliance with governmental protocols.

What can be done if someone encounters an unofficial account?

If anyone comes across an unofficial account claiming to be associated with the Jawazat, it is recommended to report it immediately to the Jawazat’s official channels or contact the local authorities. This proactive approach will help protect others from falling prey to fraudulent schemes.

Conclusion

In a digital age where information is easily accessible through various online platforms, it is crucial to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of sources. Beneficiaries should remain vigilant and remember to rely only on official sources provided the Saudi General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) for reliable and accurate information.