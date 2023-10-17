WhatsApp Passkeys: A New Method to Secure Your Account

WhatsApp has implemented passkeys in its Android version as an alternative method to protect access to user accounts. Passkeys are a secure way to verify your identity when logging into your account. Instead of receiving an SMS code, users can now use a passkey to access their WhatsApp account.

Passkeys are encrypted keys that are based on WebAuthn cryptographic keys and can be stored on a user’s mobile device, PC, or a security key. The passkey eliminates the need for a second verification code and can be used for quicker login, such as with biometric features like fingerprint or facial recognition.

The passkey is stored in the user’s Google account, specifically in the password manager, which is why it is currently only available for Android users. It allows users to maintain the verification of their identity when switching to a new Android device.

By using passkeys instead of verification codes sent via SMS, users can enhance the security of their WhatsApp account. Passkeys are linked to the user’s Google account and password manager, ensuring a more secure and convenient login process. In case of a stolen or duplicated SIM card, access to the WhatsApp account will still be protected.

To activate the WhatsApp passkey feature, users need to go to the app settings. Under the Account section, there is an option for Verification Keys. Users can create their passkey and choose the method they prefer to unlock it, such as fingerprint, facial recognition, or PIN/password.

In summary, WhatsApp passkeys offer an additional layer of security for user accounts replacing SMS verification codes. The passkeys can be stored in the user’s Google account and provide a convenient and secure way to access WhatsApp without relying solely on a mobile number.

