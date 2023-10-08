Passengers React to Video Showing How Close Planes Fly to Each Other

When flying at 35,000 feet in the air, it’s easy to feel isolated and removed from the rest of the world. However, a recent video posted a pilot on TikTok has sparked mixed reactions among passengers who were surprised to see just how close planes actually fly to each other.

The video, posted a pilot known as @flyhigh738, shows footage from inside the cockpit of a plane. In the video, the sky appears empty, but when the camera is tilted, another plane comes into view, flying remarkably close. The pilot describes this phenomenon as a “motorway in the sky” and explains that it is a common occurrence when flying on standard airways.

While air travel is generally considered safe, some passengers were taken aback the proximity of the planes. One TikTok user commented, “Information I did not need to know… scary and impressive.” Others expressed their unease with flying, with one person saying, “Flying actually freaks me out. It’s just wild that we’re all floating so high up. It’s bonkers.”

On the other hand, many passengers found the video fascinating and even thrilling. One person mentioned how they enjoy looking out the window and realizing the speed at which they are traveling when another plane flies. Another commenter referred to it as the “coolest way of plane spotting.”

Overall, the video serves as a reminder that while planes may appear to be solitary in the vast sky, they are actually in close proximity to one another. This is due to the specific air routes and regulations pilots adhere to during flights.

