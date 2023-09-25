Sleeping Passenger Makes Makeshift Hammock Inside Crowded Train

A video that recently went viral on Instagram shows a passenger on a crowded train sleeping in a makeshift hammock he created using a bedsheet. The video, originally shared Instagram user Hathim Ismayil, captured the attention of netizens as it showcased the creativity and resourcefulness of the passenger.

The video begins showing a train filled with passengers, many of whom are sleeping on the passage of the coach due to overcrowding. Among them, one individual can be seen peacefully sleeping in a hammock made out of a bedsheet. The caption of the video, translated from Malayalam to English, simply states, “A local trip.”

Since its posting last month, the video has gone viral and has garnered close to 9.5 million views. It has also received numerous likes and comments from Instagram users, who were impressed the passenger’s innovative use of the bedsheet. One user wrote, “His trust in the blanket is more than we think,” while another commented, “Salute bro.” Some users even commended the passenger’s intelligence, stating, “Bro used 200% of his brain.”

This video serves as a reminder of the challenges faced commuters in crowded public transportation systems, where individuals are forced to find creative solutions to make their journeys more comfortable. It also highlights the power of social media in showcasing unique and interesting stories that capture the attention of millions of viewers worldwide.

