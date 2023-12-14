Flight from Orlando Makes Emergency Landing Following In-Flight Dispute

An incident aboard Breeze Airways Flight 717 forced the plane to make an emergency landing at Jacksonville International Airport on Tuesday. The flight, which was en route from Orlando to Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, experienced a disturbance involving two passengers that escalated into a perceived security threat. The airline reported that the argument prompted the diversion of the flight to Jacksonville.

Safety being a top priority, the airline swiftly enacted protocols to ensure the well-being of all passengers and crew. Upon landing, local law enforcement met the plane and safely escorted everyone off. In cooperation with authorities, Breeze Airways is committed to assisting in the investigation into the incident.

Initial reports indicated the presence of a potential threat, prompting the involvement of the FBI. However, upon further investigation, authorities stated that there was no indication of a legitimate threat at the time. The FBI reassured the public that appropriate measures were being taken to ensure the safety of all passengers.

Passengers impacted the incident have been provided with overnight accommodations, and the airline has arranged for a flight to Providence in the morning to transport them to their original destination. Breeze Airways remains dedicated to their guests’ comfort and safety and aims to minimize any inconvenience caused the incident.

As the investigation continues, updates will be provided to maintain transparency and keep passengers informed. Stay tuned to News Channel 8 for the latest developments and download the WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app for real-time updates on this ongoing story.