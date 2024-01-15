IndiGo Passenger Shares Nightmarish Journey Experience

Summary: A recent social media post a dissatisfied passenger sheds light on the nightmarish travel experience he had with IndiGo airlines. The passenger, Debarghya Das, shared his frustrations online after his domestic flight from Kolkata to Bengaluru was delayed seven hours, leading to him missing his international connection. Das criticized the airline’s employees for their lack of assistance and disrespectful behavior. In response, IndiGo has initiated a full refund for Das.

Debarghya Das recently took to social media to express his outrage after experiencing a series of unfortunate events during his travel with IndiGo airlines. In a lengthy post, Das described his domestic flight from Kolkata to Bengaluru being delayed a whopping seven hours. The delay had a cascading effect on his travel plans, ultimately causing him to miss his international connection.

Das did not hold back in his criticism of the airline’s employees, labeling them as “lousy” and “disrespectful” for their alleged refusal to assist him in canceling his current flight and booking a new one. According to Das, it took the airline almost two hours to cancel his flight and retrieve his checked-in luggage. He also accused the ground staff of arguing with him and refusing to provide the necessary support.

Furthermore, Das highlighted his disappointment with IndiGo’s tagline of “Always on-time,” deeming it as “false advertising.” He expressed his lack of faith in the airline and vowed to avoid flying with them in the future.

IndiGo swiftly responded to Das’s grievances and stated that they had initiated a full refund of the ticket price for his Kolkata to Bengaluru journey. While the airline acknowledged the inconvenience caused to Das, they assured their commitment to resolving the issue.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of efficient customer service and punctuality in the airline industry. IndiGo’s prompt response to the passenger’s complaint demonstrates their commitment to addressing customer concerns and maintaining their reputation.