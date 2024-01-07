Mexican Actress Ana Ofelia Murguía Passes Away at 90

Mexican actress Ana Ofelia Murguía, renowned for lending her voice to the beloved character Mama Coco in the Pixar film “Coco,” has died at the age of 90, as confirmed Mexican authorities. This news comes as a sorrowful reminder of the loss of an exceptional talent that touched the hearts of many.

Although “Coco” introduced Murguía to a wider international audience in 2017, her acting career had spanned several decades in the Mexican film and television industry, as well as on stage. She impressively participated in around 70 theatrical productions and contributed to the creation of 90 movies. Notable works include “Life Sentence” (1979) and “The Queen of the Night” (1994).

Ana Ofelia Murguía demonstrated her outstanding ability to connect with audiences through her diverse roles. .

Her portrayal of Mama Coco in “Coco” brought great joy to audiences worldwide, as the film celebrated the importance of family, culture, and remembrance. Through the character of Mama Coco, Murguía’s voice embodied the essence of unconditional love and the significance of preserving one’s heritage.

The loss of Ana Ofelia Murguía is deeply felt her fans and the entertainment industry. Her contributions to Mexican cinema and theater will forever remain a testament to her talent and dedication. Murguía’s legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

As we bid farewell to this remarkable actress, let us remember her fondly and celebrate the rich tapestry of her artistic achievements that have undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment.