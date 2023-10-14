How to Send WhatsApp Messages Using Siri

iOS 17, the latest update for iPhone users, introduces a new feature that allows them to send WhatsApp messages through Siri, making it easier to access the messaging app without using the keyboard. This functionality was available in previous versions of the operating system, but now it is more intuitive, as Siri understands which messaging application users want to use.

The process of sending messages is simple but requires some initial setup to ensure that Siri is ready to receive the command and execute the action. Here are the steps to follow:

1. Activate Siri: Use the voice command “Hey Siri” or press and hold the home or side button, depending on the iPhone model, to activate the virtual assistant.

2. Command Siri to Send a Message: Once Siri is listening, ask it to send a message to a desired WhatsApp contact saying “Hey Siri, send a message to [contact’s name].”

3. Dictate the Message: Siri will prompt you to dictate the message you want to send. Speak out the message, and Siri will write it in a text box for you to review.

4. Switch to WhatsApp: By default, Siri might choose the Messages app for sending the message. However, after composing the message, Siri will give you the option to either send it or switch the application. This is where you can instruct Siri to use WhatsApp instead of Messages.

5. Send the Message: Once you have switched to WhatsApp, you can now send the message. If Siri doesn’t switch automatically, you can manually tap the WhatsApp icon at the top of the screen to do so.

While Siri makes it easier to send WhatsApp messages, some users may notice that incompatible apps are suggested. This is due to Siri’s machine learning about each user’s habits. To address this, follow these steps:

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Scroll down and select “Siri & Search”.

3. At the bottom of the screen, you will find a list of apps compatible with Siri. Choose the platforms you don’t want to appear.

4. Disable the “Learn from this App” option. This will limit the information Siri shares with the service.

By making this simple adjustment, you can prevent Siri from recommending unwanted apps when sending WhatsApp messages, providing a smoother and more personalized user experience.

Compatibility with iOS 17

With the release of Apple’s new operating system, iOS 17, some iPhones will no longer be compatible with this version or future versions of the software. The reason for this incompatibility is that to take advantage of all the system’s functions, iPhones need to have at least the A12 Bionic chip or later models. As a result, iPhone 8 and iPhone X will not receive the update.

The iPhones that can download the new operating system are:

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11 (regular, Pro, and Pro Max)

iPhone 12 (regular, mini, Pro, and Pro Max)

iPhone 13 (regular, mini, Pro, and Pro Max)

iPhone 14 (regular, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max)

iPhone 15 (regular, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max)

iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation)

