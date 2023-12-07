Pasco County School District Explores New Approach to Boost Student Attendance

Pasco County school district officials are implementing a new strategy for the 2024-25 school year in an effort to improve student attendance. Instead of the traditional five-day school week, the district will offer four-day weekends throughout the year, providing students and families with more flexibility for planning vacations. The move comes in response to concerns that families often schedule trips during regular school days, leading to high absenteeism rates.

The Pasco County school board believes that introducing “mini breaks” in October, February, and April, they can encourage families to schedule vacations during these designated periods, rather than during regular school days. These additional long weekends will complement the existing breaks in November, December/January, and March.

Board Chairperson Megan Harding acknowledges that this approach is a departure from the norm, but she believes it is worth trying something new to address the issue of low attendance. Many teachers, including Harding herself, have experienced students missing lessons due to family vacations. The district’s average daily absence rate is approximately 5%, with an increase in chronic absenteeism, defined as missing 10% or more of school days.

To combat this national concern, the Pasco district launched a campaign in September to prioritize attendance. The newly approved 2024-25 calendar aims to provide more instructional time than the current year, even with the additional four-day weekends. In addition to this strategy, the district eliminated four half-days in the first semester to allow for a full day of teacher training and kept hurricane makeup days flexible.

Assistant Superintendent Kevin Shibley, who oversees the calendar, emphasized that the timing of teaching and breaks was coordinated to maximize instructional time before the state testing window in May. The school year will start on the earliest permissible date, which is the first available weekday after August 10.

While some people requested a later starting date, the district is committed to exploring any ideas that can minimize student absenteeism. Public input on the new calendar changes has been largely positive, with few negative comments received.

ThePasco County school district hopes that this innovative approach to scheduling will ultimately result in improved student attendance and increased learning opportunities for all students. By providing more flexibility for families to plan vacations, the district aims to address the issue of students missing school days for non-emergency reasons. Only time will tell whether this new strategy will be successful in achieving its goals.