Get Your Hands on the Sony BRAVIA KD85X80L 85-Inch TV with Over 1,000 Euros Discount on Amazon

If you’re in the market for a massive television, we have great news for you. The Sony BRAVIA KD85X80L, an 85-inch TV, is currently available on Amazon with a discount of over 1,000 euros. This limited-time offer is too good to miss!

The Sony BRAVIA KD85X80L is not just big in size; it also boasts the best quality components and features that will enhance your TV viewing experience. With a retail price of 1,799 euros, you can now get this incredible TV with a 40% discount.

Equipped with a wide range of colors and tones, the BRAVIA X80L ensures that every scene on the screen is unique and unforgettable. Thanks to Dolby Atmos technology, you’ll also enjoy immersive surround sound for an optimal viewing experience. The X-Balanced speakers deliver powerful and exciting audio, guaranteeing a high-quality sound performance.

One of the highlights of this TV is the inclusion of Google TV, giving you access to over 700,000 movies and episodes from various streaming services. Additionally, the X80L offers the Crunchyroll streaming service, catering to anime enthusiasts.

Gamers will appreciate the low latency mode with HDMI 2.1, providing a fluid gaming experience with high responsiveness. Furthermore, this TV is energy-efficient, saving up to 32% more energy compared to other models on the market. The Eco Dashboard allows for intuitive adjustment of ecological parameters.

If you’re still unsure about this TV, take a look at the reviews from other customers. With a rating of 4.5 out of 5 based on 34 reviews, users have praised the “excellent image and sound quality” of this television.

Don’t miss out on this limited offer to own a state-of-the-art TV with cutting-edge technology. With a price drop from 2,999 euros to 1,799 euros, you’ll be saving a whopping 1,200 euros. Head over to Amazon now and grab this incredible deal!

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can the Sony BRAVIA KD85X80L be wall-mounted?

Yes, the Sony BRAVIA KD85X80L is compatible with VESA wall mounts, allowing you to mount it on the wall for a sleek and space-saving setup.

2. Does this TV come with a warranty?

Yes, the Sony BRAVIA KD85X80L comes with a standard manufacturer’s warranty. Be sure to check the warranty terms and conditions provided Sony.

3. Can I connect external devices to this TV?

Absolutely! The Sony BRAVIA KD85X80L comes with multiple HDMI and USB ports, allowing you to connect your gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, and other external devices easily.

4. Can I access streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video on this TV?

Yes, the Sony BRAVIA KD85X80L comes with Google TV, which provides access to various streaming services, including popular ones like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

5. Can I control this TV using voice commands?

Yes, the Sony BRAVIA KD85X80L supports voice control. You can use voice commands through Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa-enabled devices for a hands-free TV experience.