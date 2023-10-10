How to Transfer WhatsApp Chats from One Phone to Another Quickly

Transferring data between devices has become much easier in recent years. In the past, changing phones was a daunting task, with no data saved in the cloud and simply transferring contacts being a hassle. However, with user accounts and backup copies, the process has become much simpler, though it does take some time. This is why some manufacturers and applications are implementing faster and more efficient systems for transferring information between devices. WhatsApp is one such application.

WhatsApp has followed in Samsung’s footsteps using Wi-Fi technology to modernize its transfer system. By utilizing this technology, users can transfer their WhatsApp chats quickly and efficiently without the need for Google Drive backups. The process is relatively simple and can be done in a few steps.

To start the transfer process, ensure that both devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, have internet access, and sufficient battery life. Begin installing the WhatsApp app on the new device and verifying your phone number. Next, follow these steps:

Select “Transfer from previous device” when prompted. Grant the necessary permissions and proceed with the setup. A QR code will be generated on the new device. Scan this code using the previous device. On the previous device, tap on the three dots in the top right corner of the app’s home screen and select “Settings”. In the settings menu, choose “Chats”. Swipe down to reveal the “Transfer Chats” option and tap on it. Click “Start” to begin transferring the chat history from one device to another. Scan the QR code on the new device and wait for the transfer process to complete. Touch “OK” when the data transfer is finished.

It’s important to note that these transferred chats will not be automatically stored in the cloud. If you wish to have a backup in Google Drive, you will need to create a new copy. The transferred data will remain on the previous device until you decide to delete it, ensuring that you always have access to your chats if needed. This direct transfer system is secure, and neither WhatsApp nor any third party has access to the transferred data.

Source: TecnoXplora

