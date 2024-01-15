Parvathy Thiruvothu Criticizes Movie Controversy and Censorship

In a recent development, actor Parvathy Thiruvothu has voiced her concerns about the controversy surrounding Nayanthara’s latest movie, Annapoorani. The film has faced backlash on social media for allegedly promoting ‘Love Jihad’ and hurting religious sentiments of Hindus. Zee Studios has even decided to remove the film from Netflix due to the controversy.

Parvathy Thiruvothu took to Instagram to express her thoughts on the matter. She criticized the decision to censor the film, stating, “A dangerous precedent being set. Censoring left right and ‘centre’ until we won’t be allowed to breathe.” This raises questions about the state of freedom of expression and the impact it may have on future films.

Many Twitter users have also expressed their shock and disappointment over the removal of Annapoorani from Netflix. They believe that this decision sets a detrimental precedent for the future, limiting creative freedom and expression.

Zee Studios issued an apology to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and assured them that the film will be edited to remove any objectionable content before being released again. The studio emphasized that they have no intentions of hurting religious sentiments and apologized for any inconvenience caused.

The controversy surrounding Annapoorani centers around specific scenes in the film. One scene depicts Nayanthara’s character offering namaz wearing a ‘hijab,’ while another scene portrays her being influenced to consume meat a friend. These scenes have been accused of demeaning Lord Ram and promoting ‘love jihad.’

In response to the controversy, an FIR has been filed against Nayanthara, director Nilesh Krishnaa, and others for hurting religious sentiments and promoting ‘love jihad.’

The incident surrounding Annapoorani raises important discussions about creative freedom, censorship, and the sensitive depiction of religious sentiment in films. It highlights the need for a balanced approach that respects artistic expression while ensuring that religious sentiments are not unnecessarily offended.