Canadian Musicians Take TikTok Storm in 2023

Canadian musicians have dominated the TikTok platform in 2023, with their songs and performances capturing the attention and engagement of millions of users. One standout artist, PartyNextDoor, secured the top spot for the most popular song in Canada on TikTok with a sped-up version of his 2014 track, “Her Way.” The catchy beats and viral choreography tutorials propelled the song to the forefront of the platform.

Not to be outshined, Justin Bieber also made waves on TikTok with his 2012 hit “Beauty and a Beat,” featuring Nicki Minaj. The song enjoyed a revival thanks to viral dance challenges and garnered significant popularity, earning Bieber the eighth spot on the list of most popular songs in Canada for the year.

When it comes to Canadian artists, there is no shortage of talent making waves on TikTok. Leading the pack are Juno nominees Lauren Spencer Smith and Faouzia, both starting and ending the list of the top 10 Canadian artists. Joining them are artists like Alexander Stewart, Dax, and Tate McRae, whose chart-topping hit “Greedy” continues to captivate audiences.

As the year comes to a close, TikTok users in Canada have been entertained and inspired a variety of songs and artists. From the upbeat melodies of Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed” to the infectious rhythms of Jason Derulo’s “Swalla,” the platform has become a hub for music discovery and creativity. The power of TikTok to catapult songs and artists to new heights is undeniable.

With the continued growth and influence of TikTok, Canadian musicians have a unique opportunity to showcase their talent and connect with fans in a whole new way. As the platform continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see which songs and artists will dominate the TikTok charts in the years to come.