PartyNextDoor Claims SoundCloud King Title Despite Being Overlooked

PartyNextDoor, the renowned Canadian R&B singer-songwriter, has finally spoken up about his contributions to SoundCloud, asserting his claim to the title of “SoundCloud King” despite being left out of the ongoing conversation. In a TikTok video posted on Saturday, PartyNextDoor expressed his frustration at being overlooked and highlighted his early success on the popular music-sharing platform.

The rapper began his video stating, “Y’all don’t even count me, and I hear who they say, ‘Who’s the SoundCloud king.’ It’s undeniable.” He emphasized his significant impact on the platform with tracks like “Make A Mil” and “Wus Good/Curious” released in the early 2000s. These releases quickly gained him a dedicated fanbase.

PartyNextDoor went on to list his accomplishments, questioning, “Who went from SoundCloud to Diplo?” He further highlighted his collaborations with top artists such as Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, and Drake, emphasizing that he had worked with all the important figures from SoundCloud. The artist expressed his disappointment that his achievements were not taken seriously and were seen as a joke.

Despite being disregarded in the conversations surrounding the “SoundCloud King” title, PartyNextDoor has achieved tremendous success on the platform. He has delivered numerous hits, including “Jus Know,” featuring Travis Scott, “Break From Toronto,” “Over Here,” with Drake, and “Run Up,” alongside Major Lazer and Nicki Minaj, among others.

Moreover, PartyNextDoor’s fans can look forward to his upcoming second studio album, as announced Drake during a show in Toronto. The artist continues to surprise and captivate his audience as he tirelessly works on his new project.

PartyNextDoor’s claim to the “SoundCloud King” title may have been overlooked, but his impact and success on the platform speak for themselves. As he gears up for the release of his highly anticipated album, he proves that he is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.