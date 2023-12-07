Construction Project Causes Temporary Closure of U.S. 23 in Greenup County

Summary: A construction project in Greenup County has prompted a temporary closure of a section of U.S. 23. Crews will be demolishing the old AK Steel overpass, and the closure is expected to last until Tuesday morning. Detours will be in place, and drivers should anticipate delays.

Greenup County is set to undergo a significant construction project that will result in the temporary closure of a portion of U.S. 23. This closure is necessary as crews work diligently to demolish the old AK Steel overpass, making way for future developments. The closure is scheduled to begin on Monday, December 4th, at 7 p.m.

To ensure public safety, barricades will be set up along U.S. 23, blocking access to the area north of Diederich Boulevard (KY 693) and south of the Ironton-Russell Bridge. The closure will remain in effect until 7 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5th. However, there is a possibility that work and detours may continue into the following night, if necessary.

During this closure, traffic in the affected area will be redirected through Flatwoods, utilizing designated detour routes. Those traveling northbound on U.S. 23 will merge left near the Boyd-Greenup county line (Russell Plaza), then turn left onto KY 693, and continue north for 1.8 miles. They will then need to turn right onto KY 207 through Flatwoods before returning to U.S. 23 north of Russell.

Southbound traffic on U.S. 23 will need to turn right at KY 207 north of Russell, continue through Flatwoods, and then make a left onto KY 693 to return to U.S. 23 near Russell Plaza south of the overpass. Drivers from Ironton, Ohio, who wish to travel south on U.S. 23 toward Ashland should continue straight and take U.S. 23 north to KY 207 in order to follow the detour through Flatwoods.

Motorists should be prepared for backups and delays during this period and plan for extra travel time accordingly. The construction project is being carried out Cleveland Cliffs, following an approved Kentucky Transportation Cabinet permit.

For the most up-to-date information on road closures and traffic conditions, drivers are advised to regularly check the WSAZ app.