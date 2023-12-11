Significant Delays Expected on NJ Transit’s Morris & Essex Line

Summary: NJ Transit commuters on the Morris & Essex line will face significant delays as service remains suspended during the evening rush hour. Overhead wire problems between Chatham and Mount Tabor are causing disruptions, and repairs are expected to take several days. While officials are working on a rail service plan to restore as much service as possible, commuters are advised to check NJ Transit’s website, social media, and email alerts for updates. In the meantime, NJ Transit rail tickets and passes will be cross honored alternative transportation options.

Reports suggest that the overhead wire issues were the result of a work train incident in the Powder Mill section of Parsippany. Although a contractor’s work train was in the vicinity, the exact cause of the incident is still under investigation.

To address the inconvenience faced rail commuters, the private bus line, Boxcar, has added additional services on select routes. Commuters can take advantage of the Ridgeliner and Morris Meteor buses, which will operate during peak hours. More information can be found on the Boxcar website.

NJ Transit, a crucial transportation provider for many residents in New Jersey, is yet again facing challenges that disrupt the daily commute for thousands of individuals. As repairs are undertaken to address the overhead wire problems, the transit agency’s ability to mitigate the impact on commuters will be closely watched. However, this incident serves as a reminder of the importance of proactive maintenance and infrastructure investment to ensure the smooth operation of public transportation systems.

