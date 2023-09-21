Gangster Sukha Duneke Killed in Canada Amid Inter-Gang Rivalry

According to recent TV reports, gangster Sukha Duneke has been killed in Canada, in what appears to be an inter-gang rivalry. Duneke, who was a part of the Khalistan movement in Canada, had escaped to the country from Punjab in 2017 using forged documents.

The assailants shot Sukhdool Singh, also known as Sukha Duneke, in Winnipeg. His name had recently appeared on the wanted list released the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The Khalistan movement is an ongoing Sikh nationalist movement, seeking to create an independent Sikh state called Khalistan in the Punjab region of South Asia. It gained momentum in the 1970s and 1980s, particularly in response to the Indian government’s perceived marginalization and mistreatment of the Sikh community.

While further details surrounding Duneke’s killing are yet to emerge, this incident highlights the ongoing violence and criminal activities associated with gang rivalries and the Khalistan movement in Canada. The growing influence of organized crime groups from the Punjab region in Canada has been a matter of concern for law enforcement agencies.

The NIA, India’s top federal anti-terror agency, released the wanted list as part of its efforts to crack down on individuals involved in various criminal activities, including those related to the Khalistan movement.

With the investigation underway, authorities are working to ascertain the motive behind Duneke’s killing and track down the perpetrators involved.

