Two More Detained in Connection with Parliament Security Breach

Police authorities have detained two additional individuals in connection with the recent security breach at the Parliament. The breach occurred when two intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors’ gallery and released smoke, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the security measures in place. The incident, which took place on the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament, has prompted questions about the laxity of security protocols.

The two individuals, known only their first names Mahesh and Kailash, were detained after Lalit Jha, another suspect in the case, surrendered to the police. Jha, described as a co-conspirator, was arrested while Mahesh was detained for further questioning. During their investigation, it was revealed that Kailash played a role in the breach, leading to his detention as well.

Further reports suggest that Jha had traveled to Rajasthan where he allegedly destroyed mobile phones before returning to Delhi. The suspects were believed to be associated with the Bhagat Singh Fan Club, a social media group known for its activist tendencies.

The breach itself was described as a well-planned conspiracy that had been in the works for nearly a year. One of the intruders had even gone to the extent of having an individual in Lucknow carve cavities in the soles of their shoes to conceal canisters of yellow smoke for their intrusion.

Four other individuals involved in the breach were previously arrested. They were remanded to police custody for seven days and are currently being investigated. The police are also focusing on the role of one of the suspects, an engineering graduate, who allegedly used their connections to secure visitor passes.

The investigation continues as authorities piece together the details of this elaborate conspiracy. The incident has highlighted the need for heightened security measures and stricter protocols to prevent similar breaches in the future.