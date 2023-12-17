Tamil Nadu BJP Functionary Booked for Spreading Fake News About Parliament Security Breach

In a recent development, the Tamil Nadu police have registered a case against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary for allegedly spreading fake news about a security breach in the Parliament. The accused, Pravinraj, who is the social media in-charge of the Tamil Nadu youth wing of BJP, was booked following a complaint an advocate.

Pravinraj, using a now-deleted social media account named ‘Sanghi Prince X’, had made false claims that DMK MP Dr. Senthil Kumar was responsible for distributing visitor passes to the miscreants involved in the security breach. In the post, he accused the MP of distributing the passes without proper background verification, leading to the breach. He also demanded that the DMK MP take responsibility for the incident.

The accused has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act. However, he is currently absconding from the authorities.

It is important to note that earlier attempts were made to falsely implicate a member of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) in the security breach case. A photograph of SFI’s TS Vijay Kumar was circulated on social media, wrongly identifying him as one of the co-accused involved in the breach.

On the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, the security breach occurred when two individuals entered the Lok Sabha chamber and released colored smoke from canisters. Additionally, two other individuals protested outside Parliament and released cans emitting colored gas. So far, a total of six people have been arrested in connection with the incident, with Lalit Jha believed to be the mastermind behind the breach currently in police custody.

The spread of fake news and misinformation on social media platforms remains a significant challenge, often leading to the tarnishing of reputations and the incitement of hatred. It is crucial for individuals to verify information before sharing it and for law enforcement agencies to take stringent action against those responsible for spreading fake news.