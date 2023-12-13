Four People Involved in Recent Parliament Security Breach Connected Through Social Media

Summary:

Four individuals involved in a recent security breach at the Parliament House in New Delhi are reported to have known each other through social media, sources have claimed. The breach occurred when two people sitting in the visitors gallery of the Lower House jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber and caused panic spraying yellow-colored gas. All four suspects reportedly had the same objective and made plans to enter the Parliament. This incident has raised serious security concerns, especially since it took place on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

—

New Connections Unveiled in Parliament Security Breach Case

In a shocking turn of events, recent investigations into the security breach at the Parliament House have revealed that the four individuals involved were acquainted with each other through social media. According to sources, these connections played a crucial role in planning and executing the breach.

The incident, which unfolded during a session in the Lower House, involved two individuals jumping from the visitors gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber. Chaos ensued as they ran across desks and benches, and a yellow-colored gas was sprayed, causing panic among those present. Fortunately, quick action from Members of Parliament resulted in the culprits being overpowered and handed over to the security agencies.

Police sources have disclosed that all four suspects had a shared objective, which led them to connect on social media. Their coordinated effort to gain unauthorized access to the Parliament raises alarming concerns about the vulnerability of the security systems in place.

One of the suspects, Neelam, hailing from Haryana’s Jind district, was described a local resident as highly qualified and previously involved in farmer protests. The details surrounding the motivations of the other individuals involved are still being investigated.

Given that this security breach occurred on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, it has further underscored the importance of enhancing security measures in the new Parliament building. The incident serves as a wake-up call to authorities and demands a comprehensive review and reinforcement of security protocols to preserve the sanctity and safety of the Parliament House.