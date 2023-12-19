Key Suspects in Parliament Security Breach Linked to WhatsApp Groups

Police sources have revealed that the individuals detained in connection with the security breach at Parliament were part of six WhatsApp groups named after freedom fighters Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekar Azad. Investigations have shown that the accused and other members of these groups regularly discussed the thoughts and ideas of these revolutionary leaders, sharing related video clips. The breach occurred on 13 December when two men entered the Lok Sabha chamber and released yellow smoke from canisters while shouting slogans. Two other individuals sprayed colored smoke outside the premises during the incident. The alleged key conspirator and another person have also been arrested for their involvement. All six individuals are facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The accused had shown their admiration for these revolutionary figures through their social media posts, which inspired them to replicate Bhagat Singh’s act in Parliament. The police have obtained the details of all the group members and their conversations from WhatsApp and are further investigating the case. Additionally, the accused used the Signals app for planning the security breach and had previously met in Mysuru, Karnataka. Police are currently trying to obtain duplicate SIM cards for the four accused whose mobile phones were reportedly destroyed. An inquiry committee, led the Central Reserve Police Force Director General, has been created to investigate the breach and identify lapses in security. The Delhi Police Special Cell is also involved in the case under anti-terror laws.