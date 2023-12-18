Delhi Police Requests Access to Social Media Accounts in Parliament Security Breach Case

Delhi Police authorities have reached out to Meta, the parent company of popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, to gain access to the social media accounts of the six individuals who were recently arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach case. Additionally, the police have requested details regarding the now-deleted Facebook page called ‘Bhagat Singh Fan Club’, where the accused met one another, sources report.

In an effort to gather further evidence, the police have also obtained the bank account details of all the accused. By examining these financial records, the authorities aim to determine if any of the individuals received money from an external source to carry out the incident on December 13.

As part of their investigation, various Delhi Police teams have contacted family members of the accused to collect information regarding their bank accounts. Bank passbooks belonging to Neelam Devi and Sagar Sharma were seized during raids at their residences in Jind, Haryana, and Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, respectively.

In addition to requesting access to social media accounts and the details of the ‘Bhagat Singh Fan Page’, the Delhi Police Counter Intelligence unit has also urged Meta to provide the WhatsApp chats of the accused. As the mobile phones of the suspects have been damaged, it is hoped that these exchanges could provide crucial insights into their activities.

Authorities have arrested a total of six people, namely Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Neelam Devi, Lalit Jha, and Mahesh Kumawat, for their alleged involvement in the Parliament security breach. They have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The accused individuals claimed to be influenced the revolutionary ideologies of Bhagat Singh, using their actions to send a message to the government. With the investigation ongoing and the search for more concrete evidence, the Delhi Police are fully committed to pursuing justice in this case.