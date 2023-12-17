Parents of Parliament Security Breach Suspect Plead for Mercy

Following the recent shocking Parliament security breach, the parents of the alleged mastermind, Lalit Jha, are overwhelmed with emotions. Devanand Jha, Lalit’s father and a priest in Kolkata, expressed his discomfort with the sudden attention towards their old family house in Bihar. In an interview at their home in Rampur Uday, Darbhanga district, Devanand shared that he learned about his son’s arrest from others as they do not own a television.

Amidst the turmoil, Lalit’s mother, Manjula, appeared dazed but firmly insisted on her son’s innocence. She described Lalit as a compassionate individual who had even donated blood three times. However, as reality sets in, it looks likely that Lalit will remain in custody for an extended period, given the charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Desperate to prove their son’s innocence, Lalit’s parents have made an emotional plea to the court. They are determined to show that there must be some misunderstanding, as Lalit could never be involved in any wrongdoing. It has already been a week since they last saw their 32-year-old son, who surrendered himself to the Delhi police two days after the security breach in the Parliament building.

Regarding Lalit’s character, Devanand recalled that his son was an academically bright student who also supported him financially giving tuitions. Devanand and Lalit were supposed to travel together to Darbhanga for their annual visit during Chhath, but due to ticket unavailability, they had to postpone their journey. Lalit bid them farewell at the railway station, claiming he had some work in Delhi, where he had never been involved in politics despite his interest in supporting social causes and working with NGOs.

The security breach, which coincided with the anniversary of a previous terror attack in the old Sansad Bhavan, has sparked widespread political outrage. While those arrested claimed their intention was to protest against rising unemployment, the BJP has accused them of having connections with the INDIA alliance. However, the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, and TMC leader have denied any association between Lalit Jha and the Trinamool Congress.

As the case progresses, Lalit Jha’s parents hope for a fair trial and are desperately pleading for the court’s mercy, believing that their son is innocent and wrongly accused.