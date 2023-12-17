Key Handler Arrested for Parliament Security Breach

A suspect believed to be the key handler behind the recent security breach at the Parliament has been arrested the Delhi Police. The suspect, Lalit Mohan Jha, was apprehended after he approached a police station accompanied an acquaintance. It is alleged that Jha fled with the phones of all four individuals involved in the security breach.

Following his arrest, a police team was sent to Jha’s ancestral village to gather more information about his family background. Upon visiting the village, Jha’s father, a priest named Father Devanand Jha, confirmed that he had been living in Kolkata’s Burra Bazaar locality for the past 40 years.

Father Jha described his son as a cheerful and decent young boy who had given a new lease of life to others donating blood multiple times. Although his son had visited Delhi for work in the past, Father Jha claimed to be unaware of his preferred location in the city. He noted that he received information about the Delhi incident from others since he does not own a smartphone.

Lalit’s mother, Manjula Jha, expressed her disbelief and deep sorrow over her son’s alleged involvement. She emphasized that her son was not the type of person to engage in such activities and affirmed his loyalty to the country and Prime Minister Modi.

Local residents also attested to Lalit’s good academic performance during his childhood and clarified that his family has no criminal history. It remains to be seen how the investigation into the Parliament security breach will unfold and what further details will be revealed about Lalit Mohan Jha’s alleged role in the incident.