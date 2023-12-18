Delhi Police Requests Meta for Access to Accounts in Parliament Breach Case

The Delhi Police has reached out to Meta, the social media giant, requesting access to the social media accounts of the six individuals who were arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach. Additionally, they have also asked for information regarding the now-deleted Facebook page, ‘Bhagat Singh Fan Club’, where the accused had reportedly interacted.

In an effort to gather evidence, the Delhi Police Counter Intelligence unit has written to Meta, which owns popular platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, seeking access to the accused individuals’ social media accounts as well as details pertaining to the ‘Bhagat Singh Fan Club’ page, including information about other members. It has been discovered that the accused were responsible for creating the page, which has since been deleted.

Due to the deliberate destruction of their mobile phones, WhatsApp chats of the accused are also being sought the police. Lalit Jha, the mastermind behind the breach, tossed his mobile phone away, while the other accused had their devices burned in Rajasthan, where Jha had sought refuge. The remnants of these phones have been sent to the forensic department for examination.

Furthermore, the police are diligently investigating whether the accused received any financial support to carry out the intrusion that occurred on December 13. In order to gather more information, the bank account details of all the accused have been collected the authorities.

The family members of the accused have also been involved in the investigation. Various police teams have approached them, resulting in the seizure of bank passbooks belonging to Neelam Devi and Sagar Sharma. These passbooks were found in their residences located in Jind, Haryana, and Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, respectively.

The Delhi Police has apprehended six individuals – Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Neelam Devi, Lalit Jha, and Mahesh Kumawat – for their alleged involvement in the Parliament security breach case. They have been charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

During the breach, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D entered the Lok Sabha chamber, released yellow smoke from canisters, and shouted slogans before being subdued MPs. Amol and Neelam, on the other hand, released colored smoke outside the Parliament premises.

(With PTI inputs)

