Title: Suspect’s Social Media Posts Under Scrutiny in Parliament Security Breach Case

Summary: Following the recent arrest of Lalit Mohan Jha, the suspected mastermind behind the Parliament security breach incident, law enforcement officials have turned their attention to his social media activities. The Special Cell has expressed concerns over the content Jha shared online, including a post in which he advocated for the use of a bomb in India. Jha’s controversial social media posts have raised eyebrows and prompted authorities to closely monitor his online interactions.

After apprehending Jha, investigators questioned him about the rationale behind his posts and the context in which he shared them. Jha’s social media accounts featured several similar controversial statements, including one where he labeled anyone who speaks up for their rights as a communist. The police are now keen on understanding who Jha communicated with, the nature of his discussions, and the topics he engaged in on social media.

The Parliament security breach incident has resulted in a total of six individuals being taken into custody. Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, who entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery, were apprehended immediately. Two others, Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde, who were protesting outside Parliament with colored gas canisters and raising slogans, were also arrested. Lalit Jha, the fifth suspect, surrendered to the Delhi Police, while the sixth suspect, Mahesh Kumawat, was detained after extensive questioning.

The scrutiny of Jha’s social media activity is part of the ongoing investigation into the Parliament security breach case. Law enforcement officials are determined to uncover any potential network or motivations behind the incident. The examination of Jha’s online presence will provide valuable insights into his mindset and potential connections that may have aided in perpetrating the breach.

As the investigation progresses, authorities remain vigilant in their efforts to ensure the safety and security of Parliament and its members. Online surveillance continues to play a crucial role in identifying and addressing potential threats to the nation’s highest legislative body.