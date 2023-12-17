Security Breach at Parliament: Accused Arrested Delhi Police

In a recent development, the Delhi Police have successfully apprehended Mahesh Kumawat, the accused involved in the Parliament security breach case. The arrest was made on Saturday after extensive questioning officials. It has been confirmed that Kumawat was not only involved in the breach but was also part of a conspiracy to launch an attack on the Lok Sabha.

Mahesh Kumawat had come to Delhi on the day of the attack when two individuals entered the Lok Sabha and caused chaos throwing smoke bombs. This incident left the entire nation shaken. The mastermind behind the attack, Lalit Jha, had sought shelter in Mahesh’s hideout in Rajasthan while evading the police. Additionally, Mahesh was responsible for destroying the mobile phones of the four previously arrested suspects in the security breach case.

Further investigations have revealed that Mahesh Kumawat was in contact with Neelam Devi, who was protesting outside the Lok Sabha when the smoke bomb attack occurred. Neelam Devi and another accomplice, Amol Shinde, launched colored smoke bombs into the air while shouting slogans against the government. The police believed that the ultimate goal of the accused was to create anarchy and force the government to meet their demands.

While Mahesh Kumawat has been taken into custody, the authorities are also questioning his cousin Kailash, who is believed to have some connection to the case. However, Kailash has not been arrested at this time.

This arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the Parliament security breach case. The Delhi Police’s swift action serves as a reminder of their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the country’s legislative institutions.