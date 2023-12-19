New Delhi: WhatsApp Group Used for Planning Parliament Security Breach

Summary: The recent security breach in the Indian Parliament involved the use of a WhatsApp group to plan the conspiracy, according to sources. The accused members of the group shared their entire plan to enter the Parliament building through this messaging platform. Later, they switched to the Signal app for communication. The Delhi Police’s special cell is in contact with all the members of the group and is investigating the involvement of any outside elements. Efforts are underway to reissue the destroyed SIM card in order to access the email used the accused. The police suspect that data related to the attack may have been stored in the cloud and deleted the accused. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) will assist in retrieving the email through the reissued SIM card. The security breach occurred on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack.

In a shocking incident during the Winter Session of Parliament, two individuals jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery, released yellow gas canisters, and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being apprehended MPs. This act coincided with another incident outside the Parliament, where two protestors also used gas canisters. All four individuals were subsequently taken into custody the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Following their arrest, the police have made further progress in the case. The Special Cell has formed six teams to investigate the links and locations associated with the accused. These teams will visit Lucknow, Mysore, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Haryana to gather more information. It has been discovered that the accused had specially ordered shoes from Lucknow, as shoes do not undergo thorough security checks at the Parliament. This allowed them to easily bring the smoke canisters inside the building.

As the investigation continues, the Delhi Police is determined to uncover more details about the conspiracy. By tracking the WhatsApp group and analyzing the communication through the Signal app, authorities hope to shed light on the involvement of any external actors. The reissuance of the destroyed SIM card and the assistance of CERT-In will play a vital role in accessing the email used the accused and potentially retrieving any deleted data. The security breach has raised concerns about the vulnerabilities in Parliament’s security measures and the need for stricter protocols to prevent such incidents in the future.