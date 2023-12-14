Attempted Security Breach in Indian Parliament Leads to Arrests

In a shocking turn of events during the Lok Sabha proceedings on Wednesday, several individuals were arrested for an attempted security breach in the Indian Parliament. The accused, identified as Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, and Neelam, allegedly entered the chamber from the visitors’ gallery with canisters emitting smoke. Their actions raised concerns and led to their immediate arrest Delhi Police.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the accused had concealed gas cannisters within their shoes, allowing them topass security measures and gain access to the parliament building. The police sought a 15-day remand for the accused, presenting evidence from social media posts made the suspects. These posts revealed the existence of a group named the ‘Bhagat Singh Fan Club’ and indicated that the shoes and gas cannisters were purchased from Lucknow and Mumbai respectively.

To aid in the ongoing investigation, the prosecution requested permission to take the accused to Mumbai and Lucknow. The defense counsel, on the other hand, argued that a shorter period of four to five days would be sufficient for the exercise. After considering the arguments from both sides, the Court decided to grant the police custody of all four accused for a period of seven days.

The incident highlights the need for robust security measures in sensitive areas such as the Indian Parliament. It also underscores the importance of timely intervention law enforcement agencies to prevent potential threats to national security. As the investigation continues, authorities will be focused on uncovering any potential links or motives behind this attempted breach.

Such incidents serve as a reminder that the safety and security of government institutions must remain a top priority, with continuous efforts to adapt and strengthen security protocols accordingly. The immediate response law enforcement in this case demonstrates the effectiveness of a well-coordinated and swift action to swiftly neutralize any possible threats.