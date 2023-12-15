Security Breach at Parliament: Accused Charged Under UAPA and IPC

Four individuals, Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Neelam, and Amol Shinde, have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a security breach at the Parliament building. The Delhi Police has described the incident as a “well-planned attack.”

The four accused were presented before a special court, where the prosecution accused them of terrorism and attempting to incite fear. The court granted a seven-day police custody for the accused individuals.

The Delhi police special cell has registered a case under UAPA sections 16 (punishment for terrorist act) and 18 (punishment for conspiracy) as well as IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespass), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant). This signifies the serious nature of the security breach.

During the breach, two individuals, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors’ gallery, releasing yellow smoke and shouting slogans before being overpowered MPs and security staff. Meanwhile, two other accused individuals, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi, sprayed colored gas and chanted slogans outside the Parliament premises.

The police immediately took Sagar, Manoranjan, Amol, and Neelam into custody. Their accomplice, Vishal, was detained later. Another key conspirator named Lalit Jha, who is believed to be the main mastermind behind the security breach, is currently on the run.

Investigators have discovered that the accused individuals were motivated revolutionary Shaheed Bhagat Singh. They had connected with each other through social media and joined a Bhagat Singh fan page on Facebook.

The security breach at Parliament has led to the suspension of eight security personnel who were on deputation for Parliament security due to negligence on their part.

It is imperative that authorities thoroughly investigate the incident and take necessary measures to strengthen security protocols to prevent similar breaches in the future. The safety and integrity of Parliament must remain a top priority to ensure the functioning of a democratic system.