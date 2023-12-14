Title: Security Breach Shakes Parliament as Intruders Penetrate Lok Sabha Chamber

Summary: A recent security breach in the Lok Sabha chamber of the Indian Parliament has caused chaos and panic among MPs. Two individuals, identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, jumped into the chamber from the visitor’s gallery, released yellow gas, and shouted slogans before being apprehended. Two other accused, Amol Shinde and Neelam, also sprayed colored gas while chanting anti-establishment slogans outside the Parliament premises. The intruders are now in police custody, whereas their accomplice Vishal has been detained, and a search is underway for another accomplice. Sagar Sharma, in his last social media post, emphasized the importance of making an effort regardless of success or failure.

In a shocking turn of events, the Lok Sabha chamber in the Indian Parliament became the stage for a major security breach. During Zero Hour, two individuals, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, leaped into the chamber from the visitor’s gallery, throwing the House into a state of panic. With canisters of yellow gas in their possession, the intruders released the gas and began shouting slogans before being overpowered the Members of Parliament.

Simultaneously, outside the Parliament premises, two other individuals, Amol Shinde and Neelam, carried out a similar act spraying colored gas and vociferously chanting “tanashahi nahi chalegi” which translates to “authoritarianism shall not prevail.” Their actions further intensified the already tense atmosphere.

The identity of these intruders and their motives have come to light, as Sagar Sharma’s family revealed that he had left his home in Lucknow two days ago to participate in a protest in Delhi. Unbeknownst to them, his involvement in the security breach had been kept hidden. Sagar Sharma’s social media post just before the incident had hinted at his determination to make an effort, regardless of the outcome.

As investigations continue, the police have detained Vishal, who provided shelter to the accused individuals prior to their arrival in Parliament. However, one accomplice named Lalit is still at large.

This shocking breach of security serves as a wake-up call for authorities, highlighting the vulnerabilities in the Parliament’s security measures. With the perpetrators in custody, the focus now shifts to preventing such incidents in the future and ensuring the safety and integrity of the esteemed institution.