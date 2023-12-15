WhatsApp Group “Bhagat Singh Fan Club” Linked to Planning of Parliament Security Breach

Summary:

New information obtained India Today reveals that a WhatsApp group named “Bhagat Singh Fan Club” was used to plot the recent security breach at Parliament. The group was created for individuals interested in an Instagram handle called “Deshbhakt88”, which used an action call post to recruit members. The investigation suggests that at least three of the accused individuals, Lalit Jha, Mahesh Kumawat, and Sagar Sharma, are linked to the creation of this group. The police are currently attempting to identify the owner or creator of the Instagram handle, which was involved in planning the breach. These revelations indicate that the security breach had been in the works for a staggering two years.

New Information Reveals Link Between WhatsApp Group and Parliament Security Breach

In an alarming development regarding the recent security breach at Parliament, sources have informed India Today that a WhatsApp group named “Bhagat Singh Fan Club” played a significant role in planning the incident. The group, initially created for individuals interested in an Instagram handle called “Deshbhakt88”, allowed participants to discuss and coordinate their activities.

While investigating the breach, police discovered comments made Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat, two of the accused individuals, on an action call post shared the Instagram handle. Their words indicated that they had joined the group after viewing the post. Lalit even shared his phone number, suggesting a deeper involvement.

According to police sources, the investigation points to Sagar Sharma, another accused in the breach, as an individual involved in initiating the creation of the WhatsApp group. It is believed that the original intention was to recruit more than five individuals and involve them in the breach.

The police are currently focused on determining the identity of the owner or creator of the Instagram handle, “Deshbhakt88,” as it was instrumental in planning the security breach. These new revelations suggest that meticulous planning had been taking place for a shocking two years.

Authorities remain determined to uncover the entire network and bring all involved parties to justice. The security breach at Parliament has raised concerns about the overall safety and integrity of the institution, prompting further scrutiny and measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.