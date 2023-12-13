Delhi Police Unravel Intricate Plot Suspects in Parliament Breach

Delhi Police sources have revealed that the recent breach of Parliament security was not a spur-of-the-moment act, but a meticulously-planned and coordinated operation executed a group of six individuals. The suspects, who communicated through Instagram and other social media platforms, devised the plan well in advance, conducting extensive reconnaissances of the premises before selecting December 13 as the date to execute their act.

Working in unison, the individuals shared a common ideology and aimed to convey a strong message to the government. Their communication through Instagram spanned over a year, raising concerns about their potential connection to other individuals or organizations.

Five individuals have already been arrested in connection with the breach, including Manoranjan D, a resident of Mysuru, Sagar Sharma from Lucknow, Neelam from Jind, Amol Shinde from Latur, and Vikram, also known as Vicky Sharma, from Gurugram sector-7. However, one suspect, Lalit Jha, remains at large, prompting a manhunt to bring him to justice.

During the initial investigation, it was discovered that Manoranjan and Sharma had visitors’ passes for only 45 minutes but managed to extend their stay in the visitors’ gallery for almost two hours. Authorities have also revealed that Manoranjan’s pass was issued on the reference of Karnataka’s Mysuru BJP MP, Pratap Simha.

Meanwhile, Neelam and Shinde were apprehended Delhi Police for protesting outside Parliament with colored flares. Their detainment has added to the ongoing investigation into the motive and planning behind the breach.

As the Delhi Police continue to dig deeper into the case, the intricate plot of the suspects is coming to light. The breach has raised serious concerns about the security measures in place at one of the country’s most critical institutions, demanding stricter protocols to prevent any similar incidents in the future.