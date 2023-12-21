Parler Plans to Relaunch Ahead of 2024 Presidential Election

Parler, the controversial social media app associated with the US Capitol riots in January 2021, may make a comeback before the 2024 US presidential election, according to the platform’s owner. The app gained popularity among conservatives for its loose content moderation policies that supported “free speech,” which also made it a platform of choice for the rioters who stormed the Capitol. Parler has been offline since April when it was acquired digital media conglomerate Starboard after a failed deal with rapper Kanye West.

After facing temporary removal from the Apple and Android app stores in 2021 due to its association with the Capitol riots, Parler has been undergoing a “strategic assessment” following its acquisition Starboard. The new chief of Parler, Ryan Rhodes, stated that their goal is to provide a secure and inclusive environment for open dialogue.

The relaunch of Parler comes amidst a growing landscape of conservative social media apps, including Truth Social associated with former US President Donald Trump, and Elon Musk’s X (previously Twitter), which has become popular among right-wing users. However, the new owners of Parler emphasize that their focus is not to compete with Truth Social but rather to implement measures to prevent harmful content like terrorism, child pornography, and trafficking on their platform.

Originally launched in 2018, Parler positioned itself as an alternative to Facebook and Twitter, allowing users more freedom to post and share content without strict rules on hate speech and disinformation. Leading up to the Capitol riots, the platform was filled with posts promoting violence, conspiracy theories, and insurrection-related content. Google temporarily removed Parler from its app store citing public safety concerns but readmitted it after the app agreed to comply with Play Store rules.

Parler’s new owners are now aiming to have the revamped version of the app available on both Apple and Google app stores. The company pledges to enforce rules against bullying and harassment, while still preserving a space for free speech.