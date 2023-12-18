Major Breakthrough in Investigation of Parliament Security Breach

Summary: In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the Parliament security breach, key suspect Lalit Jha has provided crucial information during questioning. Jha, alleged to be one of the masterminds behind the breach, has admitted to sharing an incriminating video on WhatsApp and encouraging its dissemination. The police have recovered the WhatsApp chat and video sent Jha, as well as broken phones from the Nagaur area in Rajasthan. Jha had taken the mobile phones of the other accused before executing their plan and made a quick escape. Following a court order, Jha has been put in police custody, along with another suspect Mahesh Kumawat. Additional charges of destruction of evidence have been added to the FIR. The police are also looking into a social media post Jha, where he expressed discontent and mentioned the need for a bomb in India.

The recipient of the video, Sourav Chakraborty in Kolkata, was allegedly urged Jha to distribute it widely. Police sources have confirmed the recovery of the WhatsApp chat and video shared Jha. It is believed that Jha also shared the video with others.

Furthermore, phone parts have been discovered in the Nagaur area of Rajasthan, where Jha allegedly broke and burned them. These phones were taken from the other accused individuals just before they executed their plan on December 13.

Following an order from the court, Jha has been placed in police custody, alongside another suspect, Mahesh Kumawat. Additionally, the police have decided to add charges of destruction of evidence under Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code to the already registered FIR.

The investigation has also brought attention to Jha’s social media activity. One of his posts in October read, “What India needs is a bomb,” suggesting a desire to combat tyranny, injustice, and anarchy. The police are examining Jha’s online content, which expressed discontent with the current situation and made controversial claims.

As the investigation progresses, a team from the Special Cell of Delhi Police is expected to travel to West Bengal to question Nilakkha Aich, who received the video from Jha. Aich is affiliated with an NGO in West Bengal and is a second-year undergraduate student at a reputed college in the state.

The discovery of crucial evidence and the admission of guilt from Jha provide a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the Parliament security breach. As more details emerge, the authorities hope to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy and bring all those involved to justice.