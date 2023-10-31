Streaming Services Embrace New Business Models Amidst Market Saturation

Dallas-based research firm Parks Associates has recently released updated data on the top 10 US subscription streaming video services. The report reveals that as of September 2023, 29% of US households subscribe to eight or more OTT (over-the-top) subscriptions. This statistic reflects a growing trend of consumers diversifying their streaming content and exploring different video platforms.

According to Eric Sorensen, Director of the Streaming Video Tracker at Parks Associates, the subscription service market is becoming saturated, prompting consumers to seek out new alternatives. Sorensen notes that consumers are increasingly turning to ad-supported services as they reassess their budgets. This shift is indicative of a broader trend towards free ad-supported TV (FAST) and ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms.

Notably, the report highlights the dominant position of streaming leaders such as Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu. However, there has been a reshuffling within the top 10 rankings, with Paramount+ moving ahead of ESPN+ and YouTube Premium securing the 10th position for the first time.

To adapt to the changing landscape, streaming services are exploring different business models. The report suggests that industry giants such as Amazon, Google, and Apple are increasingly entering the top 10 SVOD (subscription video-on-demand) list, highlighting the importance of platform players in the market. As these companies continue to invest in streaming services, consumers can expect rising prices and increased aggregation and bundling of media offerings.

Parks Associates will be sharing this research along with other valuable insights at the upcoming Future of Video conference in November 2023. The event will feature keynotes from industry leaders and discuss strategic shifts and challenges faced streaming services in an ever-evolving market.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is an OTT service?

An OTT (over-the-top) service refers to any media content, such as TV shows or movies, that is delivered directly to viewers via the internet,passing traditional distribution channels.

What are AVOD services?

AVOD (ad-supported video-on-demand) services are streaming platforms that offer free access to content incorporating advertisements. Users can enjoy movies and TV shows without paying a subscription fee, offsetting costs with advertising revenue.

What is the Future of Video conference?

The Future of Video conference is an industry event organized Parks Associates to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and innovations in the streaming and video content space. It brings together industry experts, analysts, and key stakeholders to share insights and strategies for navigating the evolving landscape.

