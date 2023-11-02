New Research Reveals Streaming Video Services as Highly Valuable for US Internet Households

Streaming video services have become increasingly valuable for US internet households, according to recent research conducted Parks Associates. The study found that 46% of households rate streaming video services as highly valuable, just slightly behind the 47% who value services that monitor and improve Wi-Fi in their homes.

The research, released Parks Associates, highlights the growing importance of streaming video services in households across the country. These services have become a central part of the entertainment landscape, offering a wide range of content and convenience for consumers.

One of the key findings of the study is the significant value that streaming video services add to service bundles and providers. Parks Associates Director, Eric Sorensen, emphasized the impact of these services, stating, “Streaming services can add significant value to a bundle, and we are seeing shifts in our top ten list due to unique offerings, such as Wal-Mart and Paramount+ or the Disney/Hulu/ESPN service package.”

The research firm also announced its upcoming event, the sixth annual Future of Video: OTT, Pay TV, and Digital Media, which will take place from November 14-16 in Marina del Rey, California. This event will bring together industry leaders to discuss the latest trends and innovations in the streaming and entertainment industry.

In conclusion, the research conducted Parks Associates confirms the high value that streaming video services hold for US internet households. As more households continue to embrace these services, it is clear that streaming video has become an essential part of the modern entertainment experience.

