New Study Reveals Streaming Video Services as Valuable Household Possessions

A recent study conducted Parks Associates has found that streaming video services are highly valued 46% of internet households in the United States. This puts streaming video services among the top value-added services for US households when considering service bundles and providers.

The survey also revealed that a service that monitors and improves Wi-Fi in the home is valued 47% of US internet households, making it slightly ahead of streaming video services in terms of perceived value.

Streaming video services have become increasingly popular in recent years, with a wide range of options available to consumers. These services offer a convenient and affordable way to access a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. The ability to stream content on-demand has revolutionized the way people consume entertainment, allowing them to watch their favorite shows and movies whenever and wherever they want.

The convenience and accessibility of streaming video services have made them an integral part of many households’ entertainment options. With the rise of smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices, streaming video services have become even more accessible, allowing users to watch their favorite content on any screen.

As technology continues to evolve, streaming video services are likely to become even more prevalent in households around the world. The convenience, affordability, and wide range of content available make streaming video services an attractive option for consumers.

Overall, the study highlights the increasing importance of streaming video services in the lives of US internet households. With nearly half of households considering these services highly valuable, it’s clear that streaming video has become a staple of modern entertainment.

FAQ

What are streaming video services?

Streaming video services are platforms that allow users to watch movies, TV shows, and other video content over the internet. Instead of downloading the content, users can stream it directly from the service provider’s servers, making it instantly accessible.

Why are streaming video services valuable?

Streaming video services are valuable because they provide users with a vast library of content that can be accessed on-demand. They offer convenience, affordability, and the ability to watch content on various devices, making them a popular choice for entertainment.

What other services do US internet households value?

According to the study, US internet households also highly value services that monitor and improve Wi-Fi in the home. This reflects the increasing reliance on internet connectivity for various tasks and activities, including streaming video content.