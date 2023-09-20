Murder Charge in Long Beach Shooting Linked to Parking Dispute

A Long Beach man is facing a murder charge for the shooting death of a 35-year-old man at an apartment complex in June. According to court documents, Roland Dewayne Barber, 40, was already in custody for a separate injury shooting when police accused him of the murder of David Nevarez at the Pacifica Cove Condominiums. The shooting occurred after an argument over blocked parking spaces.

Police believe that Nevarez was attending a gathering at one of the condos when he was shot following the argument. A 911 caller described the shooter as possibly using a cane and with his face covered. It was later revealed that Barber, who lives at the condo, had become upset about people blocking his parking spaces.

Detectives obtained Ring doorbell footage from a resident, which showed the victim and his acquaintances walking towards the area of the parking garage near Barber’s parking spaces. Although the shooting itself was not captured on video, one of Nevarez’s acquaintances could be heard yelling in frustration after the incident.

After the shooting, Barber left the area with his uncle and returned the following morning. During that time, he was in communication with his wife via cell phone. She informed him that the police were clearing the area, indicating it was safe to return home.

Two weeks later, Barber and his wife were ambushed a man armed with a gun, resulting in Barber being shot in the arm. Witnesses stated that Barber’s wife, who is a security guard, retrieved a handgun and fired numerous shots into Nevarez’s acquaintance’s condo. Police believe this was retaliation for the murder.

Barber and the gunman, Isaac Garcia, were both arrested and charged. Barber was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an inhabited dwelling. He was later charged with murder. Garcia was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an inhabited dwelling, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Detectives discovered that Barber had a previous conviction for assault with a firearm in 2008 and had also been convicted of criminal threats in 2014 related to another parking dispute.

At the time of the search warrant, the murder weapon had not been found. Barber’s wife and uncle were later arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

